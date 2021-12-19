Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $44.02 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $44,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after buying an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $96.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

