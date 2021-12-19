Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $45 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,501 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $45,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $105.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

