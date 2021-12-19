Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,104 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $37,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP opened at $229.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

