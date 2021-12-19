Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in November

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $14.05 on Friday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFRUY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

