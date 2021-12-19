Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €151.75 ($170.51).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($160.67) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday.

EPA:ML opened at €138.40 ($155.51) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €135.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €135.66. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($120.17) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($147.02).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

