Comparing AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) & Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AXIS Capital and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

AXIS Capital currently has a consensus target price of $58.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.78%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXIS Capital and Atlas Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $4.84 billion 0.90 -$120.42 million $4.53 11.38 Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.40 -$12.73 million N/A N/A

Atlas Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AXIS Capital.

Profitability

This table compares AXIS Capital and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital 8.00% 5.65% 0.99% Atlas Financial -75.95% N/A -7.15%

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Atlas Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

