Comparing CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) & Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CSP and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

CSP has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.83, suggesting that its stock price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSP and Creative Realities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $49.21 million 0.74 -$1.45 million $0.15 55.07 Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.96 -$16.84 million $0.14 10.07

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP 1.24% 0.45% 0.24% Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of CSP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CSP beats Creative Realities on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

