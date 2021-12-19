Comparing Security Federal (SFDL) and Its Peers

Security Federal (OTCMKTS: SFDL) is one of 321 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Security Federal to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Security Federal and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Security Federal Competitors 2157 8967 7255 511 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 13.65%. Given Security Federal’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Security Federal has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Security Federal pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security Federal and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $48.52 million $7.05 million 7.53 Security Federal Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.00

Security Federal’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 27.69% 12.19% 1.16% Security Federal Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Volatility & Risk

Security Federal has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Security Federal competitors beat Security Federal on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate. Its products and services include personal savings and loans; online and mobile banking; investment services; home, auto, and business insurance; trust services; credit cards; business loans; and business credit cards. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Aiken, SC.

