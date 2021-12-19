Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $197.32 or 0.00420661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $92.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000868 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,277,360 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

