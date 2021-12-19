Conceal Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $111,881.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,197,777 coins and its circulating supply is 12,245,278 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

