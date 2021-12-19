Conflux Network (CFX) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,933.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.32 or 0.08350890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00332406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.50 or 0.00932183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00074869 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.00389384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00265372 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

