Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Up 22.8% in November

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $242.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,461. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.09. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

