ContentBox Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $608,770.44 and $8,379.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded up 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00202988 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001115 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars.

