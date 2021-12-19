ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to announce sales of $304.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.00 million and the lowest is $284.20 million. ContextLogic posted sales of $794.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 67,605 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $330,588.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 904,995 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,620 over the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ContextLogic by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,551 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $38,215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,465,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $3.23 on Friday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

