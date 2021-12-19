Contrasting Cardax (CDXI) & Its Rivals

Cardax (OTCMKTS: CDXI) is one of 904 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cardax to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardax and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $540,000.00 -$5.06 million -0.11 Cardax Competitors $1.70 billion $122.17 million -0.04

Cardax’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cardax. Cardax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cardax and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardax Competitors 5249 19367 41659 796 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 81.91%. Given Cardax’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardax has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax -1,082.47% N/A -344.96% Cardax Competitors -4,189.04% -129.54% -14.11%

Risk and Volatility

Cardax has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax’s peers have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardax peers beat Cardax on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Cardax Company Profile

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

