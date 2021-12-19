Contrasting Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) & Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Passage Bio and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00 Fate Therapeutics 0 3 14 0 2.82

Passage Bio currently has a consensus target price of $30.57, indicating a potential upside of 360.41%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $108.06, indicating a potential upside of 83.90%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -44.40% -41.31% Fate Therapeutics -359.66% -28.25% -20.45%

Volatility & Risk

Passage Bio has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Passage Bio and Fate Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$112.23 million ($3.38) -1.96 Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 178.53 -$173.39 million ($2.12) -27.72

Passage Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Fate Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A, as well as programs for the treatment of adult CNS indication. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

