Contrasting Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies 11.55% 32.32% 16.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wetouch Technology and Piper Sandler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus price target of $181.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Piper Sandler Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies $1.24 billion 2.51 $40.50 million $12.46 13.92

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

