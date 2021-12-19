Cook Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.70 or 0.08349168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00076374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.64 or 0.99963386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 665,467,057 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.