Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 151 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,892.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,737.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

