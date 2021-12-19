Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,295 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.46. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.