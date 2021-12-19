Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Stryker stock opened at $251.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.70. The firm has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.