Corra.Finance Price Down 43.1% Over Last 7 Days (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $30,587.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

