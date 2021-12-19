Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Achieves $5.18 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and approximately $321.00 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $22.90 or 0.00048402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,072.66 or 0.99491269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00032679 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.40 or 0.00907566 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 145.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 226,226,028 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

