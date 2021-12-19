Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $10,863,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

BASE opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.