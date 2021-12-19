COVA Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 96.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market cap of $300,161.99 and approximately $2,421.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007147 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

