Covalent (CQT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.06 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $30.20 million and $5.06 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00052869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.28 or 0.08270741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00076929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,103.39 or 1.00064764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

