CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in November

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,300 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the November 15th total of 6,111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CVPUF stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. CP ALL Public has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

