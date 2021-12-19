Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $121.00. The stock had a trading volume of 458,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,358. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palo Capital boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital now owns 2,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 100.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 700,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,148,000 after acquiring an additional 350,883 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Burns & Company lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Burns & Company now owns 8,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 22,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $0. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

