Critical Analysis: Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) versus Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 34.82% 14.98% 1.34% Professional 26.53% 10.35% 0.97%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arrow Financial and Professional, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Professional 0 1 3 0 2.75

Professional has a consensus price target of $21.13, indicating a potential upside of 11.18%. Given Professional’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Professional is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrow Financial and Professional’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $144.55 million 3.89 $40.83 million $3.25 10.79 Professional $73.40 million 3.48 $8.31 million $1.62 11.73

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Arrow Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Professional shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats Professional on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

