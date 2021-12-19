CROAT (CROAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $296,680.32

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $296,680.32 and approximately $32.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 90,564,330 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

