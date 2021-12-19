Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce $18.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $70.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $4.31 on Friday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

