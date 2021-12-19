Crown (CRW) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.32 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Crown has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $1.32 million and $639.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,099.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.27 or 0.00926273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.52 or 0.00264381 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00028124 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003143 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,691,074 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

