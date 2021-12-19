Crust Network (CRU) Trading 16.9% Lower This Week

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for approximately $9.72 or 0.00020587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust Network has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $29.78 million and $2.96 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

