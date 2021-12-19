Crust Shadow Trading 69.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 69.8% higher against the dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $27,606.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00040641 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

