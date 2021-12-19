Cryptonovae Hits Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.69 million and $38,385.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.90 or 0.08273851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00076510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,074.39 or 0.99947658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,134,776 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

