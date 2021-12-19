CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0041

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $1,335.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00231188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019480 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.32 or 0.00523744 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00068617 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

