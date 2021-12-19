CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Market Cap Achieves $20,880.02

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 71% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $20,880.02 and $47.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00032206 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000656 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000202 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

