CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,327,705 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,015 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.39. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

