CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

CSX stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

