CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. CubeSmart reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,486,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,839. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

