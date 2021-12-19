Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Million

Brokerages expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to report $6.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 million to $10.85 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $13.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 million to $17.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

CUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $375.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.