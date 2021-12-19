Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Million

Analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report $6.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.85 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $13.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 million to $17.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 990.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $375.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

