Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Million

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report $6.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.85 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $13.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 million to $17.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 990.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $375.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.