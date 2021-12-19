CUE Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $550.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $117,503.10 and $550.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.43 or 0.00032726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.21 or 0.08263485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00076519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,991.03 or 0.99689132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002685 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

