Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.17% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $124.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.95. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $139.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

