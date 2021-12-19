Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.78% of Cummins worth $274,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,899,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after buying an additional 277,045 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,250,677,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $211.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.09 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

