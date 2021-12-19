Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 673,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CW traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.38. The stock had a trading volume of 738,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,201. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.50. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.