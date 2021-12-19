Curve DAO Token (CRV) Tops One Day Volume of $313.96 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00008932 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $313.96 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00040710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,653,177,655 coins and its circulating supply is 437,115,001 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

