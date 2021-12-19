CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.30 million and $527.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00229821 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00031846 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.59 or 0.00525668 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00067987 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 156,104,334 coins and its circulating supply is 152,104,334 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

