CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,447,400 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 1,048,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CVSI stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.98. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

CVSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on CV Sciences from $0.42 to $0.17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

