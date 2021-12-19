CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

CVV stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

